Draya Michele and Tyrod Taylor are supposedly dating, but who is he?

Source: Getty / Getty

Tyrod Taylor is the NFL star folks have been saying is secretly coupled-up with Draya Michele, but who really knows? What we do know is that Draya “likes” what she sees on his IG page and they’ve be spotted out together on at least one occasion. But WHO is he?

Taylor is a 31-year-old veteran quarterback for the LA Chargers. Last month was taken to the hospital and discharged after suffering a rib injury while playing. The Chargers QB lost his starter position over the injury — sucks!

Tyrod Taylor has now lost his starting job three times:

1. To Nathan Peterman in Buffalo (for one game)

2. To Baker Mayfield after a concussion

3. To Justin Herbert after a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung A string of unfortunate luck. https://t.co/qGHu5cFiJo — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 8, 2020

Not to feel defeated, Tyrod left an uplifting message to concerned fans to ensuring he’ll “keep striving” despite the setback.

Adversity will teach you lessons that mountain tops never will… #Keep5triving

https://www.instagram.com/p/CF5t-wLpNpK/

Poor thang! We hope he feels better. Just a few days before his was injured, Draya was spotted in his comments leaving a heart-eye emoji. Hit the flip to what else we found out about her rumored bae.