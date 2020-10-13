Bossip Video

As this year’s Presidential election gets closer and closer, there are a lot of people on social media telling the world about their political opinions when they should probably just shut up and listen. The most recent example of this is Asian Da Brat, who chose to show support for Donald Trump online–even though she doesn’t seem to know much about him, to begin with.

Earlier this week, the rapper sent out a tweet claiming that she would rather vote for Trump than “that other dude.” Further explaining herself, she went on to claim she’s on Trump’s side because of his financial policies. “I f**k with the n***a Trump because the n***a giving out a lot of money right now,” Asian said in an Instagram Live session.

Asian Doll talks about her political opinions and Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/UMIf2aNKQn — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) October 12, 2020

Unsurprisingly, this unexpected endorsement didn’t sit well with fans, who took to social media to bash Asian Doll for speaking up when she’s not informed on political issues. Despite all of the backlash, the rapper stood by her comments, telling fans to “suck my d***” if they’re upset.

Fuck both of them at the end of the day but Shid we got 2 choices I was just saying cause it’s time to vote…..DAM 😒 — Da Doll. (@AsianDaBrattt) October 12, 2020

She did end up apologizing to anyone offended, saying she was “having a high conversation” and encouraging fans to vote for whoever they want. She deleted that sentiment shortly thereafter.

“If you rock with me & I offended you I’m sorry I only care if I hurt people who genuine love me fr I was having a high conversation & tweeted bout it VOTE FOR WHO YOU WANT EVERY VOTE COUNT.”

The Dallas Native signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Eskimo Records imprint in 2010 and recently went independent back in January. In April, the rapper dropped her new Doll Szn Reloaded project which serves as the follow-up to her 2018 mixtape.