Amy Coney Barrett is the KKKaren who Republicans desperately want to have a job FOR LIFE on the Supreme Court of these United States.

A Supreme Court justice hold enormous power and thus should be vetted to the very highest levels and as far as we’re concerned, the recent discovery of ACB’s track record should be immediately disqualifying.

According to NPR, back in 2019, Barrett wrote a ead-scratchingly moronic opinion on a Black Illinois transportation worker who sued his department after he was fired with claims that his supervisor called him the n-word. It should go without saying that calling a Black employee a “ni**er” would create a hostile work environment. Sounds open-and-shut…unless you’re a woefully ignorant white woman like Amy Coney Barrett, the adoptive parent of two Black Haitian children.

Peep what this mayo-slathered soup cookie had to say about the issue:

“The n-word is an egregious racial epithet (…) That said, Smith can’t win simply by proving that the word was uttered. He must also demonstrate that Colbert’s use of this word altered the conditions of his employment and created a hostile or abusive working environment.”

Bish, are you stupid, dumb, or both? The n-word, by its very nature, is hostile and abusive. Hell, according to the same NPR report, even piece-of-s#!t SCOTUS Brett “Too-Many-Beers” Kavanaugh argued that the word is not only highly offensive but would absolutely create a hostile and abusive workplace. When you’re further to the right of this issue than THAT guy, then you are truly not worthy of a lifelong black robe.

Cory Booker questioned Barrett about this directly yesterday. Fast forward to 17:00 to hear the part of his questioning regarding this specific issue.

Get her TF outta here.