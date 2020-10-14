Bossip Video

This past weekend, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered one of the worst injuries in recent memory. During the Sunday Giants versus Cowboys game, Dak suffered a compound fracture and the dislocation of his right ankle, which is just as painful as it sounds and takes a long time to recover from. The quarterback is now back at home starting his recovery process and according to reports from TMZ, he came home to a very sweet surprise from his neighbors.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told the media his QB is “in very good spirits.”

“I know he’s excited to get home and start the journey back, as you would expect from Dak, but he’s doing OK.” There are reports Dak’s recovery could take somewhere around 4 to 6 months — but McCarthy noted, “As I’ve found out in my short time here, he’s going to challenge any timeline.” The QB had a warm welcome upon returning to his Prosper, TX home … with Prescott’s neighbors making a huge sign that read, “Get well soon, 💙 your neighbors.”

Dak is already in the right mindset to get back to the field as quickly as possible and the surprise and support from his neighbors will only fuel that desire.