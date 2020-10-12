Get Well Soon: Dak Prescott Offers Small Update After Suffering Gruesome Injury

Dak Prescott seems to be in good spirits with his bother, Tad, after Sunday’s events.

Yesterday, the sports world was stunned when Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was taken off the field on a cart after suffering a gruesome injury. The incident happened during the third quarter when Prescott was tackled by the Giants‘ Logan Ryan. Medical personnel rushed to the field and quickly placed a splinter on Prescott’s leg while fans and the team looked on with great concern.

Dak suffered a right ankle compound fracture and dislocation, which was hard to watch in real-time. All this happened while Dak was playing on the franchise tag after not being able to reach a deal with the Cowboys on a new contract before the season started. Dak has a long road to recovery, but that journey could start as soon as today, according to NBC Sports.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a devastating injury yesterday, but he’s expected to be out of the hospital today. Prescott had successful surgery for a right ankle compound fracture and dislocation and the plan is to release him from the hospital today, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. The Cowboys, who are in first place in the NFC East, will go forward with quarterback Andy Dalton. Prescott will begin a long road to recovery, with many big questions about his future but the first step coming today when he gets out of the hospital.

While everyone was waiting to hear from Dak, he and his brother Tad Prescott, made sure to let fans know everything will be okay and Dak will overcome this setback. It’s great to see him in such good spirits after suffering something so painful.

The bad news comes as Dak was expected to receive a major payout at the end of this season. CNN noted that the deal was expected to be around half a billion dollars.

Back in September, Dak appeared on the “In Depth with Graham Bensinger” show and discussed his challenges with depression and anxiety following the death of his brother Jace Prescott in April of this year.