COVID-19 might have hurt the restaurant business but people are definitely still eating out…

Muni Long is in the mood for something sweet and savory in the wee hours of the morning on her new joint “Midnight Snack” featuring Bossip fave Jacob Latimore. Diet be damned, this is a craving that needs satisfying immediately and the edible innuendos baked into Muni’s single is a great way to work off some calories between the sheets.

Be clear, Muni Long is not new to this type of music in any way, shape, or form. She’s been behind the scenes of the music industry writing some of your favorite songs from your favorite artists. Have you ever been smashed to smithereens while listening to Rihanna’s “California King Bed”? You have Muni to thank. Ever danced in the mirror naked to Fifth Harmony’s “Worth It” featuring Kid Ink? Give Muni her things. Has Demi Lovato, Chris Brown, Selena Gomez, or Little Mix made you turn up the music at a red light and loudly proclaim, “THIS MY S#!T”. Then pay homage to Muni Long because she’s written those song and many others for a good portion of your preferred streaming platform‘s library.

That said, “Midnight Snack” is all about Muni Long and her artistry. She’s creating her own legacy by injecting the game with some sexy R&B, some hard-hitting hip-hop bangers, and some uptempo pop tunes that will have your heart rate higher than Pookie in New Jack City.

If you rock with “Midnight Snack” the follow Muni Long on Instagram and TikTok at @munilong and let her know how you feeling this joint.

Also, be ready for Muni’s next single “Breakin’ Up” to drop next Wednesday 10/21!