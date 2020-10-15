Bossip Video

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms presented rapper & entrepreneur Killer Mike with the Change Maker Award during The 2020 BBMAs.

Killer Mike is Atlanta’s beloved hometown hero to the point when you think of Atlanta, you think Killer Mike. When news stations want to discuss politics involving the city of Atlanta, there is a list of people they reach out to, and Mike is at the top of the list. He’s fought for change and put his money where his mouth is, investing back into his own community time and time again. When he speaks, people listen, and most importantly: the youth listens. When looting began in Atlanta during the George Floyd protests, Killer Mike stood beside Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and TI to address everyone watching and spoke to the pain and frustration everyone felt. Killer Mike also spoke to everyone looting, letting them know they were destroying what people from the community built.

Who better to present the rapper and activist with the Billboard Music Awards ‘Change Maker’ award than the mayor of his home town. The award is a new addition to the Billboard Music Awards and Killer Mike is the first to receive the prestigious achievement. According to a press release the new honor was created to highlight individuals who speak “truth to power” through their music and community while also paying homage to any “social, political or charitable” deeds they have made during their career.

Killer Mike, who’s one half of Hip-Hop duo Run The Jewels, has spent the majority of his career educating and playing a vital role in advocating for social justice and economic empowerment.

Just recently the Swag Shop owner secured a 3 million dollar deal to create a digital bank for Black and Latin X families, which he plans to name “Greenwood” after the historic district in Tulsa that once was home to a booming Black Wall Street in 1921.

