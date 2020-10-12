Bossip Video

Atlanta’s own Killer Mike will receive Billboard Music Awards’ First Ever ‘Change Maker’ Award at the upcoming awards show.

Killer Mike has been one of the most prominent voices when it comes to black issues and causes especially in Atlanta. Mike has been pushing for change and recently even showed he’s willing to cross what many call ‘enemy lines’ to accomplish growth for our people. When he was pictured in Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s office the internet reacted with criticism. However, in order to make a change, you have to communicate and sometimes with those you don’t necessarily share the same views with. Everyone has taken notice of his efforts and now Billboard will be rewarding his efforts.

Rapper and social justice activist Killer Mike will receive the inaugural Billboard Change Maker Award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, Dick Clark Productions, and NBC announced Monday (Oct. 12). The award recognizes an artist or group that speaks truth to power through their music and celebrity. Killer Mike, a member of hip-hop duo Run the Jewels, will be honored as a leading champion of community activism, social justice, and civil rights.

The show will take place this coming Wednesday, October 14th at 8 p.m. Eastern live on NBC.