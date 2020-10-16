Bossip Video

Russell and Ciara’s son is still melting the Internet into gobs of heart-eye goo.

Mr. and Mrs. Wilson recently posted their beautiful baby boy, Win Harrison Wilson, whom they welcomed Thursday, July 23.

After previously showing their son in a full-face photo…

and in an adorable video with proud papa Russ who remarked that he’s already ready for another addition to the Wilson household…

the couple’s offering you another look at their adorable offspring.

Russell posted another pic of the cutie Gucci’d down in a wool-jacquard onesie with a gold chain necklace that reads “99.”

“99 problems but Win ain’t one.’ #99Club,” Russ captioned the post. PEOPLE reports that that’s a reference to the Seattle Seahawk being awarded “99 Club” status in the Madden NFL ’21 video game rankings.

Proud mom CiCi hopped in the comments section and wrote; “Fly like daddy.” CiCi’s good girlfriend Vanessa Bryant also added; “He’s so adorable.”

If you care to cop a Gucci onesie for your tot, FashionBombDaily reports that the designer duds cost the Wilsons just a meager $450, a drop in the bucket for the family of the highest-paid NFL player who got a $140 million extension.

This is the third child for the Wilson household. The couple has Future Zahir, 6, from CiCi’s relationship with rapper Future, and Princess Sienna, 3.

Best wishes to the Wilsons!