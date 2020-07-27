Proud Parents Ciara & Russell Welcome Home Win Wilson With Family Photos

Baby Win is home!

As previously reported Ciara and Russell Wilson welcomed their third child last week, baby Win Harrison Wilson, who was born Thursday, July 23. Win’s middle name is in tribute to Russell’s late father Harrison III who died in 2010.

“Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson,” Russell captioned a photo of himself, CiCi, and 8-pound, 1-ounce Win in the delivery room.

Ciara also wrote a sweet message to her hubby in the comments section, noting that their baby boy looks just like him already.

“Love you so much honey. We did it baby! So grateful for our baby boy,” wrote Ciara. “WIN is a blessing,” wrote Ciara in a note to her husband. “He looks just like you. Daddy’s baby Mommy’s maybe 😘💙”

Now Win’s home alongside his big brother Future Zahir, 6, and his big sister Princess Sienna, 3. CiCi shared a sweet family photo of her now expounded family amongst a blue balloon wall, a “welcome home” banner, and a giant teddy bear made out of flowers.

“Welcome home Win,” she captioned the pics.

The proud mom also shared the first full-face photo of her adorable tot and captioned it, “I love you.”

Proud papa Russell also posted a pic of himself having skin-to-skin contact with his new son. “We winning,” he captioned the heartfelt pic…

and in an InstaStory, CiCi shared another look at the warm welcome Russell put together for their baby boy.

Congrats again to the Wilsons, keep winning!