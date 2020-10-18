Bossip Video

When COVID-19 touched down in the United States, all live events were placed on hold. From sports to concerts, to non-essential businesses, any large gathering was canceled for most of 2020.

When it comes to concerts, we all assumed they would not return until a vaccine was ready so that events could make their comeback as safely as possible. In the meantime, a lot of promoters have shifted to outdoor drive-in concerts to be able to provide entertainment safely, but the indoor experience is still missed. Most everyone in the music industry has been waiting to see who will be the first to tackle hosting an in-door concert and how it plays out–and now, we have our first indoor concert scheduled.

Juicy J took to Instagram to announce Three Six Mafia will be playing an indoor concert this December. In the post, he explains the event was approved by the Governor and the capacity will only be 15% of its usual attendance. Anyone who attends will only be allowed to purchase tickets in pods of four people. Total attendance will not exceed 3,100 and that includes staff and patrons, and everyone will still have to maintain social distancing and perform temperature checks before being allowed into the venue.

Hopefully, the December 11th concert goes off without any issues as concert touring is one of the biggest revenue drivers in entertainment.