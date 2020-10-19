Bossip Video

Francia Raisa–one of the stars of Grown-ish and the woman who donated a kidney to Selena Gomez— had an awful experience at the hands of Trump supporters on Sunday.

The actress posted a heartbreaking video on her Instagram story over the weekend, in which she explained the terror she encountered while driving on the 405 in Los Angeles. According to the actress, a “rally” of Trump supporters almost made her crash as they tried to box her in while she was driving. Clearly, the entire experience made Francia very emotional. Raisa attributes the humiliation and terror she endured to her being Mexican, claiming people on the road were pointing at her, honking their horns, and laughing the entire time. She proceeds to go off on people who support Trump for promoting that type of mentality and thinking it’s going to somehow “Make America Great Again.” While many folks online were suspicious of her story, there were Trump rallies all around the Los Angeles area on Sunday in support of Donald Trump hosting a fundraiser event in Newport Beach.

A Republican candidate hasn’t won the majority vote in California since 1992–and it’s not even close–so Trump making his way to the state to campaign is pretty unusual, but Orange County is still a very conservative area, so they ate up all the attention and, clearly, didn’t know how to act. Following her stories about being trapped, Francia also posted a screenshot of a text from a friend, who also claims to have been caught on the freeway while being taunted by Trump supporters.