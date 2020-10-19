Bossip Video

Mega-rich Armenians Give AF? Kim Kardashian admits to working with Donald Trump on David Letterman’s My Next Guest.

Source: SAUL LOEB / GettyKim Kardashian will be the first guest on the season 3 premiere of David Letterman’s Netflix interview series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. According to TMZ, Kim wouldn’t utter not one negative word about 53% of white women’s president despite being grilled by Letterman about her work with the MAGA miscreant.

Dave was cordial and accommodating citing Kim’s professional accomplishments in business and entertainment but when the subject turned to her work with The Orangeman on prison reform, Kimberly was as polite as a hooker in the house of God. When Letterman expressed his disgust with #45, Kim replied that she “understood” but would not dare criticize Trump, likely out of fear that the temperamental toddler-in-chief would no longer show her favor in getting unjustly convicted people released from prison.

She tells Letterman, “Trust me, everyone called me and said, ‘Don’t you dare step foot in that White House or your reputation is done.'”

She also would not reveal who she is casting a vote for in the upcoming election. That said, it’s funny because we’re sure that both Kanye and Trump expect her vote and she seems like the type who would lie to them both to stroke their fragile egos even if she did vote for Biden/Harris.

Peep the season 2 trailer below.

Kim and Dave’s chat was filmed earlier this year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic washing ashore in America.

Kim has been shifting gears from reality star to high profile lawyer in recent years with aid of her “Justice Project” campaign and her prison reform work. Back in 2017, the mogul helped to take on the case of Alice Maria Johnson who received a life sentence in 1996 for allegedly working as a “phone mule” in a massive drug ring in Memphis. Moved by Alice’s story, Kim wasted no time to help her and her lawyers on the case.

“It just really broke my heart, and I just wanted to help her. Because [I knew] I could”, Kim said in an interview during her Justice Project documentary that aired back in April.

In 2018, Kim met with President Trump to fight for Johnson’s release, and surprisingly Trump, commuted her sentence the following month.

What do you think about Kim working alongside Cheeto?