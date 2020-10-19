Bossip Video

T.I.’s 19-year-old daughter is putting up with something she once again, doesn’t deserve—intrusive comments bout her personal life.

If you can recall, Deyjah Harris was the topic of headlines last year after her helicopter parent Pops told the world that he’s SOOOOO worried about his daughter being a virgin, that he attends her gyno appointments to make sure her hymen’s intact.

“This is the thing. Deyjah’s 18, just graduated high school now and she’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself,” T.I. said on the “Ladies Like Us” podcast. “And yes, not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen,” said Tip while the hosts laughed. “So it’s this one time we go, I think this might have been after her 16th birthday. This is what we do.”

Over the weekend Deyjah shared a question she apparently continues to get from fans following the “hymen-gate” scandal.

“So are you still a virgin?” asked an extremely nosy, extremely messy miserable. Instead of ignoring the person in her business, T.I.’s teen decided to address them directly.

“bra…lol..y’all literally ask me this every time as if my answer is just gonna suddenly change after a week or so,” said the Harris family kid. “i really didn’t even wanna answer this .. but then i started overthinking ‘well if I keep ignoring it, they might think i’m not one anymore’ but honestly, f–k it lol. like who really gives a damn fr fr lol (meaning who gives a damn if y’all think I’m not one anymore, why am i so worried, etc.)”

She then went on to confirm that yes, she’s still waiting to have sex until she’s ready.

“it’s the last and final time I’ll answer this question though … hopefully i shouldn’t have to keep saying ‘yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes’ repeatedly” she added. “trust me, it’s not gonna just happen by next year or something. i am not ready to do anything like that yet (it’s always good to be self-aware so that you know what you are or aren’t ready for .. you’ll know what you will or won’t put up with, you’ll know your boundaries, etc.) so i’m goodddd”

Are….y’all….happy…now???? Hopefully, this is the last time Deyjah will even entertain such a personal question.

In addition to making headlines for fielding extremely nosy fan questions, Deyjah is the topic of discussion for closing out T.I.’s latest album “The L.I.B.R.A. with a track titled “Deyjah’s Conclusion.” On it, Deyjah recites a spoken-word poem about walking in one’s own greatness.

We see you, Princess of Da South.

What do YOU think about Deyjah Harris addressing questions about her virginity???