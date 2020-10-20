Bossip Video

It’s her cake-clappin’ business!

Ne-Yo just celebrated his 41st birthday with a yacht party and some fiery attention from his wifey.

From Instagram story videos, you can tell the singer had a cake-clapping good time with his wife Crystal Smith who entertained her hubby with her best twerk moves on board. Crystal Smith and Ne-Yo exchanged kisses in the clips reserved for their IG story watchers, while their pages remained somewhat tamed. In a post from Ne-yo, Crystal gives her man a lap dance while Camp Lo’s “Luchini” plays in the background.

But why did this live-action birthday lap dance ignite critics?

According to Crystal, her cake shaking stirred up the internet and so did several of their IG story posts from throughout the day. “I’ll probably get really drunk” you can hear Ne-Yo say before signing off the live -stream and then coming back to his IG stories with these videos of Crystal dancing in her bikini.

The night after Ne-Yo’s birthday festivities, Crystal claims people left her disparaging comments about her and Ne-Yo’s yacht party.

You b****es are weird and you dudes too! That’s my whole husband and if I wanna dance on him and he post it so TF what WE ARE MARRIED! In the eyes of God I shoulda did MORE. FOH with tha judgements you wish it was you b****.

Do you think Crystal’s dancing was all that bad?

Earlier this year, Crystal and Ne-Yo split for four months, almost completely calling their marriage quits but luckily, they were able to work things out. The couple has 2 kids together. According to Ne-Yo, COVID-19 actually helped him have “uncomfortable” conversations with his wife about their marriage, helping them to hash out their differences.