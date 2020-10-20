Bossip Video

Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the NFL’s brightest personalities both on and off the field. Regardless of whether or not he has an explosive game, Odell himself will always get attention and interest that sometimes his own team can’t even garner even while winning.

When Odell was traded from the New York Giants, many were shocked they let him go, even with him publicly voicing he wasn’t happy while playing there. Now, Odell is with the Cleveland Browns and his stock has maintained all of its value–but the Browns’ quarterback Baker Mayfield is having trouble maintaining the hype train. Many see the team as having all the pieces that should set them up for greatness…minus Baker. The problem comes in when it seems they are willing to give Baker as long as he needs to get it right.

For stars like Odell Beckham, they would never be given time to figure out whatever their problem is, and because of that, they are ready to depart, according to Stephen A Smith. Smith points out the fact that not only has everyone else given up on Baker, now his teammates have, too. Why should Odell stick around when other teams would do anything to have him in their uniform?

Stephen A. Smith breaks down the Baker dilemma and more in the clip below.