Real Talk: Odell Beckham Jr. Denies Sh*t Splattered Flyout Adventures & Talks Life In 2020 With Maverick Carter [Video]

Odell Beckham Jr. doesn’t do many interviews, instead he seems to keep to himself when he isn’t on the field or hanging out in the hills of Los Angeles. Somehow, he still manages to keep his name in the headlines throughout every news cycle. From rumors of turmoil within the Browns organization to rumors he likes a different kind of “browns” on his chest, people love keeping his name in their mouth.

Recently, Odell sat down with Maverick Carter for an interview to discuss everything going on in his life. Odell is heading into his seventh year in professional football and seemed eager to talk about his journey to get there. He talks about moving from talent to playing more proficiently and seemingly maturing as a person and a player. Beckham Jr. also opens up about the pain 2020 has brought him, pointing out that it started off with Kobe Bryant’s death and then immediately having the pandemic hit. Odell admits quarantine provided peace as the weight of football took a backseat. He also opens up about playing his first game without fans in attendance.

“To be honest, there was a part of me that was like, ‘Playing no fans would be wack,’ and all this. I personally still think they should have waited, and we could have waited it out and possibly seen if it was fans. Let basketball end. But it was actually kind of cool being out there.”

Odell even addresses the rumors of his alleged poop fetish and admits it was so outrageous he laughed about it, because it was a never rumor he had heard before. You can watch the full interview below.