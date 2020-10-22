Bossip Video

Chris Rock is rumored to be dating actress Carmen Ejogo…

The pair were recently spotted heading to lunch in Malibu, California on Saturday, October 17th according to PEOPLE reports. That lunch follows a previous dinner date in late September that served as the first sighting for the actors, who were photographed looking cozy while dining together in NYC’s West Village, in photos published by the Daily Mail.

News of Rock’s romance comes about nine months after his split from actress Megalyn Echikunwoke, who dated the “Fargo” actor for four years.

Both actresses have Nigerian fathers, although Carmen’s mother is Scottish and Megalyn’s is Scottish, Irish and German… Maybe it’s just coincidental? Ejogo, who is 46, is a little closer in age to 55-year-old Rock, while Echikunwoke is 37.

Ejogo was briefly married to trip-hop artist/producer Tricky, before wedding actor Jeffrey Wright in 2000. The couple, who divorced in 2014, share a son Elijah and a daughter Juno. Rock and wife Malaak Compton finalized their divorce in 2016 and have two daughters, Lola Simone Rock and Zahra Savannah Rock.

Rock recently revealed he has been diagnosed with nonverbal learning disorder (NVLD) and has been attending seven hours of therapy weekly to help him manage related challenges as well as working on processing childhood issues. He blamed the disorder for causing difficulties with his love life in the past.

What do you think of this love match?