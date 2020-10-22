Bossip Video

Rapper Young Buck escaped a dangerous shooting after shots were recently let off in his direction The apparent girlfriend of the rapper has been arrested after investigators say she fired a gun at him in Sumner County, Tennessee on Tuesday.

According to a report from a local news station, WKRN, the incident happened in the Tower Hill subdivision in Hendersonville, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they were not sure if Young Buck, whose real name is David Darnell Brown, was wounded. They are actually working to locate the “Straight Outta Cashville” rapper who left the scene of the shooting, so they can speak with him.

The woman in question, Lucresia Neil was booked into the Sumner County jail on a charge of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Previously, we exclusively reported Young Buck owed $50,239 to the IRS and another $106,000 in child support to two baby mamas in Georgia and Tennessee. In court papers, Young Buck revealed that he has to rely on his girlfriend for his basic day to day needs; he drives her car and uses her household goods in the home they share. In 2016, the rapper was sentenced to 7 months in jail for threatening to burn his girlfriend’s house down.

The rapper grew famous during his rise with G-Unit in the 2000s alongside Lloyd Banks, Tony Yayo, and 50 Cent. Back in June, Young Buck took to his Instagram to ask his following to help him because of financial troubles. Allegedly, the rapper filed for bankruptcy this year and claimed he did not have any assets or money. Buck also revealed that 50 Cent allegedly denied him of his royalties too. Cali native The Game was kind enough to step up and help Buck out, shelling out 1k to the rapper.

