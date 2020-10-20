Bossip Video

We are only a few weeks away from the 2020 election and with every day that passes, things just seem to get more and more wild.

Political tension in this country is at an all-time high, with both major political parties being more different from one another than ever before. On one hand, you have Joe Biden, nice, warm, easy-going, and very soft-spoken. On the other hand, you have Donald Trump, who doesn’t care about being nice, isn’t very easy-going, and will always make sure his words sting if he feels disrespected. In addition, Trump has become a voice for white supremacy in America and pretty much energized racists in America when he was first elected back in 2016.

Even with these polar opposites running for office, some people still will find one reason to support Trump and die on that hill. Most recently, 50 Cent became the latest to prove this correct–He even went as far as admitting he doesn’t care if Trump doesn’t like black people, he just cares about his own tax rate.

The 62% tax rate on rich folks that could come if Trump doesn’t win was enough to earn Don a 50 Cent endorsement. Soon after this news broke, the Black MAGA welcome party gave 50 the royal treatment, making tons of videos and posts defending 50, stating, “he’s smart” and everyone else is dumb if they disagree with him. Even Trump lovin’ Candace Owens and Tomi Lahren rushed to comment under the rapper’s post, with Tomi commenting “Amen” to 50’s newfound love for Cheeto.

On Tuesday, the Power executive producer posted up another photo with the caption:

“Yeah , i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very, bad idea. i don’t like it!.” Fans continued to criticize the rapper with one user writing:

“Why ya rich people don’t like to pay taxes????? Meanwhile they take our whole paycheck for taxes #foh50 u ain’t for the people.”

Only two more weeks of this chaos…buckle up! What do YOU think? Is 50 Cent really switching sides?