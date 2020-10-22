Bossip Video

Bryson Tiller got some help from a fellow R&B star for his latest visual, “Always Forever.”

The singer got suuuuper cozy with his longtime friend Kehlani in the new music video, which was directed by Kid. Studio. This marks the latest cut off of Tiller’s new album, Anniversary, to get a visual.

The video follows an imaginary relationship between both R&B artists as we jump back and forth between different scenes of their apparent love. As the song unravels, the relationship does the same, going down the same path as the lyrics as Tiller asks, “why would you lie to me babe?”

Kehlani and Bryson have been good friends for a long time, but their closeness in this video has a lot of fans wondering if there’s something more there. When the video dropped, the songstress posted stills from the video shoot that showed her and Tiller looking like a whole couple, also writing a long caption dedicated to him.

“To one of my dearest friends,” Kehlani started her caption. “Matching tattoos, years worth of stories, nights of dying laughter and holding eachother down in the roughest times.. i’m so proud of you. thank you for being so solid.”

Kehlani gave her….*ahem* “friend” Bryson Tiller a little shoutout on Instagram. Interesting 👀 pic.twitter.com/XPbFKhSxLK — The FOUR23 (@Thefour23YT) October 22, 2020

The singer ended up deleting the post a little while later, posting (and deleting, again) to her Instagram story a message about posting “lengthy captions about all my friends.”

Just a tip, Ms. Kehlani, it miiiiight have been the photo choice and the fact that Bryson’s nose was all nuzzled in your boobies, not just the “lengthy caption.” But I digress.

Check out the video down below: