Adele is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend alongside musical guest, H.E.R.

The “Hello” singer is making her hosting debut on the show on Saturday, taking a break from musical performances to focus completely on the funny parts of the show. In the new promo for this weekend’s upcoming episode, Adele tries to do her best American accent as cast member Kate McKinnon shows off her hilarious English accent.

This episode is definitely going to be one to remember, but after appearing on TV as a musical guest for so long Adele is admittedly nervous about being front and center without a microphone in hand or background music playing. When her gig as host was announced last week, she wrote the following on Instagram:

“Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first-ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand-alone moment so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump headfirst into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?”

Check out the promo for SNL down below for a sneak peek at what to expect this weekend:

Adele initially sparked rumors about her SNL acting debut on Thursday (Oct. 22) when she posted up a photo of herself that showed her hard at work looking over what appears to be a script and sporting a smile underneath a black mask. The caption read “3 days to go.” Some fans flocked to the comments, hoping the “21” singer was hinting at a new album on the way, with one user even commenting, “HOW MANY UNTIL THE ALBUM”.

Previously, rumors had been circulating that Adele’s new album would drop back in September but here we are… in October and still… NO ALBUM. Her manager Jonathan Dickins did say we could expect to see a new album sometime in 2020, so that gives us a little hope. We’ll just have to wait and see. Luckily her SNL performance will give us a little bit from the singer until her album drops.

Are YOU excited for Adele’s SNL debut? Do you think she’ll sing a tune for us too during the show?