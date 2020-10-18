Bossip Video

Issa Rae was supposed to host Saturday Night Live back in March, when she had two movies and a new season of her TV show coming out…then, the pandemic happened. Luckily, the long-running sketch show is back, and even though she’s got nothing to promote, we’re happy to see her.

In her opening monologue, the actress, director, writer, and producer explained how her series Insecure premiered in 2016, saying the experience has been like high school. She didn’t know how she would fit in in Hollywood as the “awkward Black girl” during her first year of filming the HBO show. But now, four years later, hosting SNL is her final hurrah.

“Hosting SNL is like my prom and you guys are all my dates,” she explained, after celebrating the successful fourth season of Insecure. “I’m ready to go all the way y’all.”

Season 46 of Saturday Night Live kicked off two weeks ago with the most viewed season premiere for the series in four years. Chris Rock was the host of the premiere while Megan Thee Stallion took the stage as the musical guest. The following week, Bill Burr hosted, catching heat for some jokes about white women in his monologue.

Check out Issa Rae’s monologue for her first time hosting SNL down below: