Stock Up SZN: BOSSIP’s Virtual HBCU Homecoming Gear Guide

It’s nearly November and all of your homecoming experiences are either cancelled, or, if you’re lucky, virtual. Is it really homecoming season without the HBCU ‘nalia? We found the best, Blackest, companies to support this homecoming season, to get you extra fly for 2021. With an extra year to prepare, you already know how people are coming, extra and Black AF!

See our top picks below!

Pride Collection x HBCU Pride Nation

Promoting and educating people about the importance of HBCUs for almost the past decade, Travis Jackson’s HBCU Pride Nation just released their first merch drop, Pride Collection. The platform was started after a few PWI attendees got on twitter and said, “we didn’t need HBCUs anymore”. Plus, the merch isn’t just searchable by college, but by state too. Get you a cute sweatshirt, hoodie, or tee and accessorize it up.

Website link: https://hbcuprideshop.com/

Instagram link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CGlbJQEJmsk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

HBCU Grad Shirts

The Urban Argyle team made it official with HBCU Grad Shirts. The merch is a hit every year, but this year they added virtual pop up shops, the ORIGINAL names of all of your HBCUs (looks like no one was the an HU originally Hampton and Howard folks), and has a special HBCU grad tee featuring our future VP and HU grad, Kamala Harris. And you know every homecoming season brings the occasional rain shower so the crew added parkas to the line.

Website link: https://hbcugrad.myshopify.com/

Instagram link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CEHDMKCFxyC/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

HBCU Threads

Here’s the thing, sometimes, it’s an extra special homecoming. Maybe a certain anniversary, maybe it’s your first time coming back in a while, whatever the occasion, sometimes you just want to be extra special with it. HBCU Threads gives you that tailored and custom experience, but make sure you plan it out a month in advance. Good things take time to design. Last minute shopper like us? Jordan Summers has you covered with an inventory stocked with original designs.

Website Link: http://www.shophbcuthreads.com/

Instagram Link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CGQqBezhCzW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Cami Co. Lace

Looking for unusual colorways and breatheable fabrics (you know you break a sweat every year)? Cami Co. Lace gives that custom feel to some of the oldest and most trusted institutions in the land. She even has the baby HBCU gear for the parents who have to hop from strolling to stroller.

Website link: https://www.etsy.com/shop/camicolace

Instagram link: https://www.instagram.com/p/B27sOdLhNSa/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Real Cool Sportswear

Look, you know homecoming isn’t a day, it’s an experience with several looks. Real Cool Sportswear gives you options. Rock your alma mater’s crest, colors, and sayings celebrating the beauty of being Black. With all of these choices, you may actually skip the “homecoming tee twin” experience.

Website: https://realcoolsportswear.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CFZ8TRJgSWN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Exclusively HBCU

Did y’all know HBCUs have subscription boxes? This service, started by some “dope and degreed” HBCU alumnae gives you everything you need in one box. Accessories, t-shirts, hats, and more can be purchased as a set or individually. You have about 360 days to prepare next year’s homecoming survival kit. No excuses

Website: https://exclusivelyhbcu.myshopify.com/collections/all-products

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/p/CGdexbfFSGN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Reform Med School

Reform has something for everybody, and if you are that friend that didn’t go to school and just want the experience, there are Hilman sweats and tees too. This year, the collection is very DC focused with special “U Know” hoodies, and while you’re there, pick up a mask.

Website Link:

Instagram Link: https://www.instagram.com/reformedschool/

I Prefer Change

Looking for a Black owned company that educates while taking custom HBCU orders? Created by a need to create actionable plans during the 2020 election season, I Prefer Change gives you up to date information about voter suppression, action plans for reparations, and news all pushing for change in the community. The newly formed company has standard I Prefer Change apparel and customized I Prefer HBCU apparel.

Website Link: https://www.ipreferchange.com/

Instagram Link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CFf6n_UljTg/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The Carter Brand

Tired of seeing people tweet cute phrases about supporting Black women but not living it. Now everyone can say it with their chest, literally with Support Black Women merch. Owner and founder, Day McCall, also keeps you yard ready with custom Divine 9 patches and streetwear, so get those stroll muscles loose.

Website Link: https://thecarterbrand.com/

Instagram Link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CFgCvwenJZP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link11