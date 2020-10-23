Bossip Video

Oye, escucha.

Melii is back with a new jawn that is sure to have you in the mirror making rap hands and twisting your lip up in gangsta fashion. “Way Too Soft” is not for the weak, the faint-of-heart, or none of you punkass b!tches (that goes for men and women).

“Way Too Soft” is the realization that you’ve you been nicer than you should have been and now it’s time to show those who have done you dirty that you can reciprocate that energy. In essence, it’s ass-kickin’ time. Melii embodies everything that this Des Gray-directed video is all about, raw energy, seduction, and a steely resolve to handle business.

Press play on the clip below and hit the comment section to let us know what you think. You feelin’ Melii?

We highly suggest that you also take a moment and follow @Melii on Instagram so you can keep up to date with her latest and greatest. Also, Melii is carrying that THANG around with her and she’ll gladly let you double-tap it if you feel so inclined.

The personification of slim thick.

So yeah, enjoy that and check out Melii’s music. Maybe drop her a line to let her know you rockin’ with her.