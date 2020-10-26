Bossip Video

NBA Youngboy is essentially the leader of the youth when it comes to hip-hop music in 2020. While he is dominating the charts and running streams out of this world, he somehow still ends up caught in the middle of some drama.

The rapper was arrested last month on drug charges in his home state of Louisana along with several other people. Never one to address anything, we rarely hear what actually happened or who was at fault after the initial reports. Now, according to reports from TMZ, he is now reportedly under investigation in Katy, Texas for a vicious studio attack on a collaborator.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … a man and his girlfriend headed to a studio to work with YoungBoy on October 5. We’re told when the couple arrived, security told them no women were allowed in the studio. The GF left, and that’s when things allegedly went south.

Our sources say the man went into the garage at the studio and that’s when he claims YoungBoy and his crew pounced on him, put a bag over his head and proceeded to beat the crap out of him … allegedly kicking and punching him before pistol-whipping him. According to our sources, the guy said he caught a glimpse of YoungBoy when the bag was removed. Then there’s this … the man claims he saw a body bag in the room and when he asked why it was there … he told officers they responded they were going to put him in it. At this point, our sources say NBA YoungBoy then FaceTimed his manager and said, “I got him here.” We’re told the man claimed the manager told NBA to release him because he just beat a case and didn’t need more legal trouble.

The man say’s he was then dropped off at home and his girlfriend and mother rushed him to the hospital. The catch is, the man admits he didn’t see anything because a bag was over his head, but names Youngboy for the attack.