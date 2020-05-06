Get Well: NBA Youngboy’s Stabbed Baby Mama Shows Off Nerve Damage Suffered After Alleged Iyanna Mayweather Altercation

Lapattra Jacobs, NBA Young Boy’s pregnant baby mama and the young lady who was allegedly stabbed by his famous girlfriend Iyanna Mayweather, resurfaced this week on social media. She appeared on Instagram live to show followers her significant injuries.

The 24-year-old show followers that she is completely unable to move her arm after their alleged altercation, which she infers caused nerve damage. In the clip, Lapattra appears with a cast on her bicep and tells viewers to watch her attempt to move her injured arm. After a few moments, there are zero movements happening in her arm or hand. We are unable to confirm if this injury is permanent or not at this time.

Previously we reported that the state of Texas is moving forward with the stabbing case against Iyanna Mayweather. Her lawyer told BOSSIP earlier this month that his client planned to plead not guilty when she’s due back in court later this summer.