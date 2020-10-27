Bossip Video

Wendy Williams knows you think something’s amiss and she’s issuing a response.

As previously reported the talk show host has been subjected to rumors about her health especially after a recent episode where fans thought she acted oddly, mispronouncing names, losing her train of thought, and seemingly slurring her words while struggling through her “Hot Topics” segment. Not only that but allegations also surfaced that her staffers were concerned that she has some sort of substance abuse problem and needed help.

On Monday after days of chatter, Wendy finally responded live on-air. And while she didn’t offer an explanation about her condition, she told fans; “I’m not perfect.”

“I always say I love you for watching ‘cause I really, really do. I come here every day and I try to do the best that I can for you,” the host said on Monday. “I appreciate you watching, but even after all of these years, it’s still work. An effort put in for the hour I’m out here, you know? I guess every day is not perfect, but I’m not a perfectionist. I’m not perfect.” She continued, “I do appreciate you putting in the effort to watch us, and I love entertaining you. You know? It’s not easy. It is not easy, you’re a tough crowd.”

Hmmm.

Mind you this all comes after her former DJ, DJ Boof fueled rumors that something was amiss noting that “it will all come out” and that “people are afraid to lose their jobs.” He recently clarified however that blogs were “just trying to spin a story” with his comments.

“I didn’t respond that was a blog tryna spin a story,” wrote Boof in @Its_OnSite’s comments section. “I just stated no one will ever speak up on things that happen in the work place across the board…that’s it. I feel sorry for people who was victimized by losing their jobs over this and workers who still have to deal with it. That’s it…let’s post this.”

Sure thing, Boof.

In October 2017, Wendy made headlines when she fainted during her show and blamed it on “overheating” in her Halloween costume. She then went on hiatus in February 2018 amid issues related to her Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism. The host who previously admitted to cocaine and alcohol addiction also apologized to fans for slurring her speech during an episode but assured fans that it was not because of hard drugs.

Then in March 2019, Williams told the public she was living in a sober facility for unidentified addiction issues. She also once again candidly spoke on her previous cocaine addiction.

“You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past. I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped,” she said.

In May of this year, Wendy went on hiatus again to address health issues related to Graves’ disease.

We wish her nothing but good health, get well soon Wendy!