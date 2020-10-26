Bossip Video

There’s more speculation surfacing concerning Wendy Williams’ health and the latest allegations are alarming.

As previously reported social media users questioned the host’s behavior especially after a recent episode where she appeared “out of it”, took long pauses to speak, and struggled through her “Hot Topics” segment, at one point accidentally calling singer Adele “Hoe-dele.”

The odd behavior now has fans convinced that Wendy is having some sort of sobriety issue.

According to LoveBScott, however, it’s not just viewers that are concerned about Wendy—it’s her “Wendy Williams Show” staffers as well.

Sources close to ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ exclusively told lovebscott.com that they believe Wendy is self-medicating (again) with “prescription pills, some kind of opioid.” Not only that but the source told the website that producers will sometimes air repeat episodes to cover the talk show host’s erratic behavior.

“The production staff is at a loss for what to do,” the source says. “Because of COVID, the staff sits in the audience every show, and they’re constantly worried she’s going to pass out on the air like before. Some days it’s so bad, the producers will pull the plug and air a repeat,” the source continues. “But It’s a big production and they can’t keep wasting money like that.” If you recall, back in 2017 Wendy infamously passed out mid-show during the Halloween episode. “It’s an awful situation, and everyone involved around her is both concerned and over it. Everyone feels bad for all the personal drama she’s gone through the last few years at the hands of her loutish ex-husband, but what can they do?” says the source.

OOF.

LoveBScott adds that their source believes that Wendy needs to go to rehab and believes that Debmar-Mercury, the company who decided to renew Wendy’s show after their planned replacement, ‘The Jerry O’Connell Show,’ fell through with poor ratings, should step in on her behalf.

“It’s really the top brass at the studio Deb Mercury who need to step in and put their foot down, make her go to rehab and get the help she clearly needs. It was hoped that she would pull it together over the long summer hiatus, which they started early because Wendy was having issues then.”

The source added that coming to work on the show is like “watching a train wreck every day” and that Wendy’s team “tries to use medication she uses for her Graves disease battle as an excuse for her behavior.”

As previously reported Wendy Williams’ former DJ, DJ Boof, seemingly hinted that something’s amiss with the talk show host before deleting his comments on Instagram.

What do YOU think is going on with Wendy Williams??? We wish her the best.