The performances at last night’s BET Hip Hop Awards were all about powerful duos.

Hosted by the 85 South trio, this year’s awards show was a little bit different because of the pandemic, making for a socially-distanced night of acceptance speeches and performances. Of course, since this is a show about music, the best part of the night were the performances–which included some clear standouts from some of our faves.

One of the best performances of the night came from Big Sean and Jhené Aiko, who were joined by Ty Dolla $ign from another stage as the three of them did a live rendition of their collaboration, “Body Language.” The chemistry between Sean and Jhené was palpable as they made it into bed by the end of the performance, letting fans in on some intimate moments in their real-life relationship.

Live from one of Atlanta’s most famous landmarks, Magic City, Gucci Mane joined Mulatto for a performance of “Youngest N Richest,” “B**** From Da Souf,” and “Muwop.”

Another fan favorite duo came together for the night, with 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne performing their latest collaboration, “Money Maker.”

Another big moment from the night was the Ladies First cypher, where we got to see Brandy, Erykah Badu, Teyana Taylor, and H.E.R. talk about how 2020 went for them. The ladies spit some powerful bars over Brandy’s classic 90’s hit, “I Wanna Be Down.”

Check out more performances from the night down below. Who’s performance did you enjoy the most?