It should be a crime that we haven’t yet gotten a song with Saweetie and Jhené Aiko on it, but luckily, after today, we can’t say that anymore.

The rapper returned on Thursday night with her single, “Back to the Streets” featuring Jhené Aiko. Technically, this isn’t the first time they’ve worked together, as the two previously collaborated on a couple of remixes, including “Triggered” and “My Type” with the City Girls–but this is the first time we’ve gotten a non-remix from the pair.

Just a few hours before the song released, Saweetie teamed up with Jack Daniels and her label, Warner Records, to give fans a virtual listening event. Her biggest supporters got to hear the official track prior to its drop and even had the chance to win a cocktail kit for her signature Jack Daniel’s drink, “Saweet & Sour.”

Jhené celebrated the song’s release on Instagram by posting a picture with Saweetie, letting her fans know the song was out.

This single from Saweetie comes as she prepares to release her highly-anticipated debut album, Pretty Bitch Music. Check out her latest track, “Back to the Streets” featuring Jhené Aiko, for yourself down below:

In addition to Saweetie gearing up for her next album, seems like her and Quavo’s relationship is growing stronger too, and fans love it. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the “Icy Girl” spoke about why people grew to respect her and the Migos rapper’s genuine bond.

“I think they love it because I think they had an ‘aha’ moment where [they’re] like, ‘Damn…this is really genuine. With anything, when you falsely judge something and then you figure out it’s better than what you expected, I feel like it creates some sort of like connection to it. We share what we share but it’s very low-key.”

Saweetie has been flexing her activism side too, recently standing up as an ally in the #ENDSARS movement. This week the rapper sat down with Nigerian singer Omah Lay to educate their followers on the issue and how we can get informed to help bring awareness, and hopefully put a stop to the devastation happening currently in Africa.