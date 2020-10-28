Bossip Video

Daniel Cameron is a B.A.N.

Two brave grand jurors who heard the state of Kentucky’s case against the officers who senselessly killed Breonna Taylor are speaking out after being granted permission by a judge to do so. With their identities concealed, Juror #1 and Juror #2 sat down with Gayle King on CBS This Morning to talk about the “frustration” and “disgust” that they had as they were hamstrung by the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s slap-on-the-wrist presentation of the charges.

The two men, one who seems to be black and the other white, expressed their anger at the process that seemed rigged from the jump. They both attest that when they were told that “wanton endangerment” would be the only charges that the jury could consider, the entire jury pool essentially objected and protested on Breonna’s behalf. In fact, the seemingly Black juror described the scene as an “uproar” because people were so upset at the unacceptable level of the indictment that Cameron was willing to put forth. The juror also had more pointed criticism of Cameron and the police department according to CBS News:

In King’s exclusive interview, the two grand jurors disputed Cameron’s public comments regarding the case, and said they were never given the option to consider murder or manslaughter charges — though Juror No. 2, who called Louisville police’s actions “criminal,” said the entire operation that resulted in Taylor’s death was full of “deception.” “They were criminal leading up to this in everything that they — the way they moved forward on it, including the warrant,” he said.

This is f***ing gross. There’s no other way to put it. Press play on the clip below to watch an extended clip of the exclusive sit-down:

#EXCLUSIVE: 2 grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case tell @GayleKing prosecutors never presented them with the option to consider indicting officers on more serious charges for her death — which they say left them feeling frustrated & disgusted. pic.twitter.com/3fHgy2Dse1 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 28, 2020

Daniel Cameron should be embarrassed but he’s not and that’s the problem.

Also, use this as motivation to vote in every single election that takes place. Daniel Cameron was not appointed, people VOTED for him. Now, look at what he’s done. Don’t ever allow another Daniel Cameron to take power and decide whether or not unjustly killed people deserve justice.