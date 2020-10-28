“Bridezillas” Exclusive: Jessica Tells Her Groom To Be “I Love You But I Don’t Like You Right Now” [VIDEO]

Here comes the Bride— Zilla!

It’s Wednesday and we’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Bridezillas!” Thursdays episode finds Bridezilla Jessica at odds with her hubby-to-be Sean, so he calls in reinforcements — specifically their officiant, Reverend Roxy! The problem is that Jessica doesn’t believe she’s to blame for anything. Even though Rev. Roxy gets her to let her walls down briefly and get vulnerable about what’s really been bothering her, Jessica still hasn’t quite gotten the memo that her fiance deserves to be treated with a certain degree of sensitivity too… Check out a sneak peek exclusive clip from the episode below:

If you were Sean, would you call the wedding off? Or just give Jessica some space until she realized her behavior isn’t fitting for a bride? What do you think about what she said to him? We definitely cringed!

Here’s what else to expect on the episode:

In the upcoming episode, Nigerian Queen Evelyn’s double wedding dreams are at risk with a bridesmaid stand-off and her groom’s disappointing dowry. QuackZilla Jessica’s ever-growing guest list drives her to be at odds with everyone, including her groom.

The upcoming episode of Bridezillas (season 13), airs Thursday, October 29th at 9:00 pm ET/CT on WeTV. Will you be watching?