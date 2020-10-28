Bossip Video

“He said he’s going to kill me in front of my child.”

Brittish Williams and her ex-fiance Lorenzo Gordon are going at it on social media. The former Basketball Wives star decided to put Lorenzo Gordon on blast yesterday for allegedly sharing explicit videos of her, and he shot back, alleging that he’s been getting death threats from her current boyfriend.

Williams went off in a video posted to her account, starting off with “my baby daddy is a b-tch.” Seemingly referring to accusations she’s withholding their daughter from him, she continued: “you don’t get your f-ckin child. You don’t take care of her. You don’t send no money because I don’t wanna f-ck with you.”

Yikes! Brittish also accused Gordon of showing videos of her to women he just met.

“You put all this energy into me and my n-gg- but you can’t call to find out if your daughter is okay,” she added before accusing Gordon of harassing and threatening her.

After seeing Brittish’s public video, Lorenzo made his own response.

“The only thing I got a problem with is the n-gga said he’s gonna kill me in front of my child and my child repeated it to me,” said Gordon. “Where they do that at? How can you allow that?”

He then went on to explain the alleged “footage” that he has of Williams doing some compromising and questionable activities.

“Motherf-ck-rs got footage of you eating a– and everything possible,” said Gordon. “Footage is more than words. Remember that. You can say all you want to say, but when people see the footage, don’t say I’m eating your a– and all of that. They call you potty mouth around this motherf-ck-r.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CG3suI1H2sO/

Willams explained that she and Lorenzo officially ended things back in March. The two have been on and off in the past, even taking to Marriage Bootcamp to help settle their differences but as you can see, things did not work out.

The Gossip Girl and House Of Hair entrepreneur appears to be dating someone by the name of JamesGotti on Instagram but not much is known about her new boo.