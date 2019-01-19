Former “Basketball Wives” Star Brittish Williams Calls It Quits AGAIN With Her Baby Daddy

Brittish And Lorenzo Gordon Break Up

After a long rocky road together displayed on reality tv, ‘Marriage Bootcamp‘ stars Brittish and Lorenzo have finally called it quits.

Just last year, the couple welcomed a baby girl named Dash Dior Gordon. It was all good just a month ago when they flicked it up for the holidays. But it was Brittish who blasted the break up on her own Instagram account. Scroll down to read it.

Brittish posted a note seemingly aimed at Lorenzo, “go disappoint the next b*tch, I’m busy.” And he sure got the message. He responded with his own Instagram post…

