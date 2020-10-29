Bossip Video

Reality TV star Moniece Slaughter has everyone’s ears after detailing her former relationship with 7′ 1″ Shaquille O’Neal. In a Sept. 3 interview that has resurfaced on social media with Domenick Nati on “The Domenick Nati Radio Show,” Slaughter talked about how she caused the breakup despite enjoying their time together.

In the interview, Moniece was asked which celebrity she enjoyed dating the most, she replied, “Shaq. He’s going to kill me for that, but yeah.”

“We haven’t spoken in a long time but that was a fun time in my life,” she said.

Getting a bit more into detail, she revealed their relationship happened between 2011–2012 before she was a cast member of “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” and last for about a year. Apparently Shaq made it seem like they were exclusively dating but Moniece did read things in media about him seeing other woman. Ultimately she says Shaq ended their relationship when she started to question him about it.

“He broke it off with me because I was asking too many questions. He doesn’t want to be questioned. He does not like to be cornered.”

Abrupt break up aside, Shaq still checks on Moniece from time to time.

“We’re still good friends. We haven’t spoken in a minute just with everything that’s going on in the world… but I do know that if I ever really, really needed him, he’d be there… I think he and I are also better off as friends.”

You can peep Moniece’s full interview detailing her relationships here.

They seem amicable! That’s great. Previously, Moniece shocked people after revealing she had a secret relationship with R&B singer Tank. In 2017 she talk about being 19 and involved with Tank who was 30-31 at the time and in a relationship with his now-wife Zena Foster.

Moniece blasted Tank in an interview after he had mentioned she was a “hit it and quit it” situation previously. She did not like that at all.