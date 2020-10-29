Bossip Video

Tiffany Haddish and Common are no longer friends on social media.

Fans were speculating about the relationship between actress Tiffany Haddish and rapper Common after the couple hadn’t appeared together in weeks on social media. Then this week, Tiffany went off on a strange rant addressing her “exes”, but was Common included?

Seems like Common was one of her exes Tiffany asked to no longer contact her after fans pointed out they no longer follow each other on social media. In her message to “most” of her exes, Tiffany wrote:

THIS IS FOR MOST OF MY EXES. BITS AND PIECES ARE FOR DIFFERENT ONES. I am so sick of my ex F**k Boys and yes YOU still a f**kboy even if we was in a relationship cause you still was trying to f**k when it was over, Boy. Stop reaching out to me trying to be my friend, I don’t want to be your friend.

Neither Tiffany nor Common have confirmed that their romance is over. Back in June, Common said that he was “grateful to have Tiffany” in his life after being asked about their relationship in an interview.

“She’s a wonderful woman, a Queen and just a beautiful person. You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her and I’m grateful to have her in my life so, yeah. I’m happy.”

During an appearance on Steve-O’s Wild Ride! podcast, the Girls Trip star, confirmed her relationship with Common, even revealing that she was in “love” with him and that he was “hands down the best relationship” she’s ever had.

“I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it,” Haddish gushed. “I’m just way happier and it’s, like, knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways, and I love it. I love him.”

Fast-forward to her scathing Insta “call out” story from this week. Haddish wrote towards the end of her rant that she wanted whoever ex she was referring to “act like I never said I love you. cause who I was loving wasn’t the real you.” Could signs be pointing to Common?

Common and Haddish were rumored to have first met when they were on set of the film The Kitchen in 2019. The two later remained friends, but things started to head in a romantic direction after their virtual date on Bumble.

Do you think that Tiffany and Common unfollowing each other on social media means things are clearly over?