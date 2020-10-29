Bossip Video

Ballers behaving badly is the theme of the week, we see…

Terence Davis, rookie baller for the Toronto Raptors, was arrested this past Tuesday in New York City for allegedly assaulting a woman inside a swanky apartment building in Manhattan according to the Sports Illustrated. Davis was hit with seven charges including two counts of 3rd degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, 4th degree criminal mischief, 2nd degree aggravated harassment, 3rd degree attempted assault, and 2nd degree harassment.

New: Raptors G Terence Davis was released after his arraignment, the NY DA’s office says.

He faces 7 charges, inc. two counts of assault, harassment, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief.

Davis’s next court date is Dec 11.

The criminal complaint against him: pic.twitter.com/zASAIHzWoa — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) October 28, 2020

According to a statement from his lawyer Gregory Esposito, Davis has plead not guilty to all charges. The arrest stems from an incident earlier that night where he allegedly slapped his girlfriend, grabbed her, and broke her phone following a verbal altercation outside the high-rise. ESPN reporters say the child endangerment charges came about because Davis is said to have slapped the woman in front of her son who was knocked over during the assault.

This guy sounds like scum. We’ll be keeping an eye on this case to see what other evidence comes about as there aren’t many details currently available. But man, this guy sounds like scum. There is nothing in the world that should make you puts hands on a woman. There are even less reasons than that to do it in front of her small child who you could have injured in the process.