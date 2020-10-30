“Iyanla Fix My Life” Exclusive: Will Shay Johnson Go “Buckeey” Wild After Her Brothers Tell Her About Herself? [VIDEO]

Iyanla is back! Did you miss her?

“Iyanla Fix My Life” returns on Saturday with a brand new episode featuring Shay “Buckeey” Johnson, who comes to Iyanla seeking to reconcile with her family. We’ve got an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode where her brothers give her some feedback about where they feel she’s gone wrong. Check it out below:

Welp… that wasn’t received very well. Do you think Shay overreacted? Is she just in denial about her behavior?

Here’s a synopsis of the episode:

Reality star Shay Johnson is no stranger to cameras and conflict, but when it comes to healing the divisions in her family – well, that is quite different. When asking for Iyanla’s help to mend her broken relationship with her mother and brothers, the work required may be more than Shay bargained for.

Episode 703 airs Saturday, October 31 (9 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET/PT) on OWN. Will you be watching?