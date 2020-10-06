Exclusive: Iyanla Is Back Beloveds! ‘Iyanla: Fix My Life’ Returns With Explosive Episode Featuring THIS Reality TV Star [Video]

Beloveds! Iyanla is back, y’all. And whew chile, she is making her season 7 return a really special one thanks to reality star Shay Johnson and her very dysfunctional family. We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek at the first episode.

Oprah Winfrey Network announced today more details on the return of its long-running hit series “Iyanla: Fix My Life” featuring award-winning spiritual life coach, six-time New York Times best-selling author and executive producer, Iyanla Vanzant. The opening episode of the series’ seventh season will be an explosive two-hour special with reality star Shay Johnson (“Love & Hip Hop Miami”) set to air on Saturday, October 31 from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT.

The award-winning hit series stars spiritual life coach Iyanla Vanzant, as she coaches people who are at crossroads and breaking points, guiding them toward a new way of living, and encouraging them to do the work necessary for real change. Spiritual life coach and inspirational speaker Iyanla Vanzant is back in action, helping people do their work and fix their lives. Through her own personal experience, Iyanla guides others to find strength through their pain, and develop the tools needed to heal.

The year 2020 has presented some unprecedented challenges and struggles for everyone. And while each person’s story is unique on their own, many times the stress and chaos of everyday life magnifies old wounds, mostly from childhood, that left unchecked and unhealed manifest in the form of unhealthy habits and behavior. These behaviors can cycle unintentionally into future generations, causing more trauma and pain along the way.

In this season, Iyanla will guide in the healing of the mother-daughter relationship with comedienne Luenell, bring together broken families, heal failing marriages, and even ‘fix’ clients who are in crisis mode in their personal and professional lives. Secrets will be exposed, relationships will be changed, and tears will flow as the process of change is often more emotionally debilitating than anyone imagines.