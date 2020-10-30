Bossip Video

Nelly, who is currently exercising his dancing feet on prime time television, dedicated a sweet “Dancing With The Stars” performance to his lady of six years and he say wedding bells may be in their future. In a clip that aired just before his Freddy Krueger-inspired Argentine tango on Monday, Nelly said the song they’d be dancing to — The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face” — was one of his and Shantel Jackson’s favorite songs.

Nelly spoke with ET’s Lauren Zima after the show, and revealed exactly what it is that sparks between him and Shantel.

“I would not want my life to not have Shantel in it,” said Nelly. “We’ve been seeing each other for five or six years. Any time you can connect with somebody like that, it works out for the long run. She’s sweet, beautiful, and the more we got to know each other, she’s just as beautiful inside.” “We have so much in common,” he added. “She grew up in the inner city, she knows what it’s like to go through certain things in life when you grow up in the inner city… She’s very driven, very passionate about the things she does and she doesn’t accept anything but wanting to be better. And that’s what I love. That’s exactly what I love.”

The rapper was asked if an engagement was in the near future, but he played it coy with his answer.

“We’re working towards it. When we know, I’ll tell you.”

You can catch Nelly and his partner Daniella perform below.

How sweet!