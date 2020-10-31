Bossip Video

After a few scary interactions, Halsey has been granted a temporary restraining order against an obsessed fan.

According to legal documents obtained by Page Six, the singer filed the restraining order last week, accusing a 26-year-old man of repeatedly harassing her and her neighbor.

In the documents, Halsey states that she became “fearful of life” and hired a private investigator in early October to gather information on the alleged stalker. The PI reportedly received a voicemail from one of Halsey’s neighbors, who claimed “a young gentleman has stopped at his residence looking for [Halsey], under the impression that she lives at his residence. The same male has stopped by 4 or 5 times since September this year and had called LAPD a few times.”

Additionally, the neighbor reportedly recalled a time when the man showed up to his home with a guitar demanding to speak to Halsey. After he was informed that Halsey did not live there, the fan allegedly smashed his guitar on the ground and left a netbook that he wanted to give to the performer.

After investigating the situation for weeks, which included a review of the man’s social media accounts, the PI concluded the fan was likely fresh out of a psychiatric ward.

The restraining order will reportedly expire November 16, which is when Halsey and the unidentified fan are scheduled to appear in court. Under the order, the man is prohibited from contacting the singer and coming within 200 yards of her.