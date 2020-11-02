Bossip Video

Congratulations to Taraji P. Henson on another exciting role ahead!

ABC and dick clark productions announced today that Oscar and Emmy nominated and Golden Globe-winning actor, writer and producer Taraji P. Henson will host the “2020 American Music Awards” (AMAs) live on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8:00 PM ET/PT, on ABC. This year will be Henson’s AMA hosting debut.

“The AMAs brings together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists – the fans,” said Henson. “I’m proud to take the stage as this year’s host – and also a fan – for what promises to be an electrifying night of music.”

Broadcasting live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, this year’s nominees include two-time AMA winner The Weeknd and rapper Roddy Ricch, who are leading nominees with eight nominations, including Artist of the Year. First-time nominee Megan Thee Stallion earned five nominations, becoming the most nominated female artist this year, including nods in the New Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year categories. And in a six-way tie, Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and first-time nominees DaBaby and Doja Cat all earned four nominations each. As previously announced, global superstar and two-time nominee Dua Lipa will perform at this year’s show.

The American Music Awards, the world’s largest fan-voted award show, is seen in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. Nominees are based on key fan interactions – as reflected on the Billboard charts – including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay and social activity. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners MRC Data and Next Big Sound, and reflect the time period of Sept. 27, 2019, through Sept. 24, 2020. The AMA winners are voted entirely by fans. Voting is now open for all AMA categories and fans can access the official voting ballot for the AMAs directly by visiting TheAMAs.com/Vote.

The “2020 American Music Awards” is produced by dick clark productions. Amy Thurlow, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco and Linda Gierahn are executive producers. Larry Klein is producer. For the latest AMA news, exclusive content and more, follow the AMAs on social (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube), online at theamas.com and ABC.com, and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #AMAs.

The “2020 American Music Awards” is sponsored by Cheetos, T-Mobile and Xfinity.

Congrats to Taraji! She definitely stays booked, busy and blessed!