Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson dressed up as historical couple, Egyptian Queen Cleopatra and her Roman general lover Mark Antony, while their daughter True wore a coordinating “Royal Highness” costume by the same designer.

Their family is happy — who could possibly hate on them riiiiiight?!

Welp. The reality star and pro baller clearly care less what anybody else thinks. They got them fits and flicks off regardless.

Khloe shared several photos on her page as well as details on the outfit, including tags to credit those who contributed to the look.

Tristan was a little more effusive in his post of the family, including hard emojis along with crowns in his caption of several happy Halloween photos.

👑❤️Halloween 2020❤️👑 Mommy and Tutu make me look good in these pics 😁

Listen, both Khloe and Tristan are both extremely fit and look phenomenal in their costumes. We’d question Khloe’s better judgment in constantly choosing looks that come dangerously close to cultural appropriation but at this point it’s GOT to be trolling right?

Do you find Khloe’s Cleopatra look offensive or is it okay since Hollywood has been doing this same thing forever.

Looks like Tristan was really feeling the theme too. He even used a quote as a caption:

Why do you not lie at the deepest hole of the sea, bloodless, and bloated, and at peace with honorable death? #MarkAntony #Cleopatra

Interestingly enough — along with all the comments on Instagram and Twitter praising Khloe for her “phenomenal” costume some pregnancy speculation was sparked… Which Khloe was quick to deny.

Well my abs say otherwise babe — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 2, 2020

What do you think of Khloe and her family’s Halloween costumes?