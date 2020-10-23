Bossip Video

This is kinda messy, but do YOU blame her?

Jordyn Woods was at the center of the biggest hollyweird cheating scandal in 2019 — probably the biggest celebrity-involved creeping scandal in the past decade and now she’s taking a page out of her “enemies” handbook and selling merchandise to capitalize off of the saga. The 23-year-old model has produced her own “I don’t need your situation” novelty face masks.

The quote is Jordyn’s quip and honest response to allegations she had been plotting on the baby daddy of her famous besties sister, Tristan Thompson. After being dragged online by Khloe Kardashian, who blamed Jordyn for “ruining” her relationship, Jordyn revealed on Red Table Talk her version of Tristan kissing her, clarifying that they never had sex.

Im not Into celebrity drama but jordyn woods making a mask saying “I don’t need your situation” is messy as FUCK lmaooo — betsy (@_betsyrodriguez) October 21, 2020

Jordyn has been excommunicated from the Kardashian-Jenner crew ever since but, she’s still capitalizing off of the drama, launching her merch website.

“DECIDED TO DELIVER WHAT YALL ASKED FOR!!! WE DONT NEED YOUR SITUATION COVID!!! LIVE NOW http://www.jordynwoods.com.”

Jordyn’s NBA player boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns supported her face mask release in the comments of her post, writing “finally…”. One Jordyn’s website the face mask comes in black and in white.

Meanwhile, in BooBoothefoolvile, Khloe and Tristan are still coupled up. The Kardashian sister and her baby daddy were spotted together giving smooches at Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday party this week.

Do you think the influencer is being smart by selling masks with her own famous response to Khloe Kardashian? Seems like the perfect business move. Woods is known for her big-money moves which most recently included a new fashion collab with clothing company PrettyLitteThing.

She also recently announced that she would be bringing her highly desirable cakes to OnlyFans.

What do YOU think about Jordyn’s new business venture?