Bossip Video

Mystery solved!

Former “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star Erica Dixon has revealed who fathered her twin daughters on Instagram, something she’s kept to herself. Back in March of 2019, rumors were sparked and shut down by “Power” actor Rotimi, who was said to be the father of Eryss and Embrii, the identical baby girls she gave birth to last spring.

Erica shut down all speculation of her having a famous baby daddy, while keeping the REAL father of her daughter’s a secret up until now. The day after Halloween, 36-year-old Erica posted the first clear photo of the twins’ father. While his identity is still technically a mystery, we finally get to see his face.

Previously, Erica shared a blurry image of her babies and their daddy on their dedicated Instagram page giving him a birthday shout out. “happy birthday daddy!”

Erica wasn’t totally mum about her daughters’ father. She did mention details about him, including he’s vegan and his thoughts on vaccinating their babies.

“The twins father is vegan. He definitely is against the twins getting vaccinated. I went vegan prior to my pregnancy and throughout as well…I did some research and asked questions as they saw their pediatrician…My research consisted of reading about both vaccinated and unvaccinated children, [and] how it would affect them when it came to daycare and school, side effects, risks etc.”

Erica’s twin girls are 1-years-old now. She also has 15-year-old daughter Emani, who she raises with rapper Lil Scrappy.In August, Scrappy welcomed second daughter Xylo with his wife Bambi after having a son, making Emani and step-sister to two more babies.

Preciousness.