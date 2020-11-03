Bossip Video

They’re still going strong.

Tiffany Haddish and Common are going to work out, according to Tiffany herself. The couple sparked break up rumors last week after fans noticed they had unfollowed each other on Instagram — but that was only a hiccup we think. The Girls Trip star also caused fans to question whether Common was still in fact her boo thang after she posted a warning to some of her EX’s looking to creep back into her life.

“THIS IS FOR MOST OF MY EXS. BITS AND PIECES ARE FOR DIFFERENT ONES,” wrote the comedian in her Insta-stories last week.

“I am sick of my ex F*ck Boys and yes YOU still a F*ck boy even if we was in a relationship cause you still was trying to f*ck when it was over. Boy. Stop reaching out to me trying to be my friend, I don’t want to be your friend.”

Fast forward to this week. Tiffany happened to appear on Extra to promote her new Lifetime Christmas movie, “Christmas Unwrapped” and the subject changed to her relationship.

Tiffany joked that she might appear on “The Bachelor” as a backup plan before getting serious about her love for Lonnie Lynn aka Common.

“I feel like it’s gonna work, I haven’t felt this about a relationship in a — EVER. We laugh all the time, he’s actually really funny.”

Haddish added that she’s been trying to convince Common to get into comedy even though he’s reluctant to “exploit” their relationship. However, she thinks it’s a money move!

Previously, Tiffany and Common shut down breakup rumors by exchanging “I love you’s” on Instagram live on Friday. Tiffany was getting her makeup done while Common looked on, calling her “beautiful.” They each said “I love you” to each other before signing off.

Common had a few things to say about the big rumor too during a recent interview on Sirius XM’s “The Karen Hunter Show.”

“She’s a really incredible human being, and the more I get to know her, I just see how dynamic she is as a person. How intelligent, how selfless she is, how she stands up in Hollywood for Black women,” he gushed.

Welp, looks like Tiffany’s post wasn’t about Common after all. Cheers to both stars for finding love!