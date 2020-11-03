Bossip Video

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar did her civic duty this morning and voted for the next President of the United States.

Cardi B a.k.a Ballot Box Bardi chronicled her journey to the polls in the wee hours of the morning on Instagram sharing that she was up at 5 a.m. to exercise her right.

“Good f***g morning y’all,” said Cardi in an IG video time-stamped at 5:02 a.m., “I told you imma get up early.”

Later Cardi uploaded a video of herself donning an “I voted sticker” on her nose and told her followers that the voting process was simple.

Prior to Bardi casting her vote, she urged her followers to head to the polls early to beat the lines and vote for “#BigBiden.” She also said that she’d be waking up early to vote because she’s sick of Orange Piss POTUS’ bulls***.

“Tomorrow is the deadline, tomorrow is the last day of voting,” said Bardi. “If you know me, you know I hate waking up early. But I’m gonna wake up extremely early so I don’t get caught in them lines.”

“I’m tired of this bulls***,” I’m tired of getting upset every single time that I see that man talk. It’s like, ‘Are you f***g serious?'”

“Your little one vote can make a change, you can make a change, I can make a change. You don’t gotta be special, you don’t gotta be rich, you don’t gotta be famous, you don’t gotta be beautiful — you just gotta be you with your one vote. So, let’s all go vote!”

In addition to getting people out to the polls today, Waptivist Cardi previously chatted with “Big Biden” for ELLE Magazine and urged him to focus on police brutality, healthcare for all, and free college tuition if he’s elected as President.

We see you, Cardi.

What do YOU think about Bardi getting out early to the polls this a.m.?