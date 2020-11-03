After nearly four years of orange-splattered chaos, we FINALLY made it to Election Day that’s sure to be the longest, most stressful and anxiety-triggering 24 hours of the whole entire year.

But, luckily for you, we compiled some of the funniest tweets and memes to take your mind off today’s political shenanigans if only for a few minutes.

So far, things look promising with a record-shattering 100 million votes already cast BEFORE today’s Election that might come down to a few votes in a few key states.

We’ve also seen superstar celebs like Cardi B, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, The Rock and President Obama use their massive platforms to energize younger voters at a crucial time in our crumbling country that’s STILL caught up in a surging pandemic.

Our forever President has been everywhere, doing everything he can to support Joe, and even appeared on HBO’s “The Shop” to drop some gems.

“We need to get out and vote south Florida,” he said in a fiery speech last night in Miami. “We have a chance to change the direction of this country on every issue that matters to us. The power is in our vote.”

Oh, but Barry wasn’t done.

“Tomorrow right here in South Florida you can deliver the change we need, but it’s going to take every single one of us. “Joe cares about you and your safety and your security. Trump cares about feeding his ego.

How are you coping with Election Day stress? Tell us in the comments and peep our collection of tweets that will make you laugh to stop from stressing on the flip.