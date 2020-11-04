Bossip Video

SHE DID IT.

Cori Bush is making history in Missouri after becoming the First Black Congresswoman in the state. The nurse and activist who first made waves in Ferguson in the wake of Mike Brown’s death won BIG with a whopping 84 percent, or more than 80,000 votes, in the state’s 1st Congressional District.

Cori is obviously (and rightfully) elated about the big news and she dedicated her win to Black women, single moms, and nurses.

“As the first Black woman and also the first nurse and single mother to have the honor to represent Missouri in the United States Congress, let me say this,” Bush said during her victory speech. “To the Black women, the Black girls, the nurses, the essential workers, the single mothers: This is our moment.” “This is definitely a night to remember, this has been a historic day from the beginning to the end.”

On social media, Cori also noted the correlation of her win coinciding with Shirley Chisholm becoming the first Black woman elected to Congress 52 years ago.

Shirley Chisholm became the first Black woman elected to Congress 52 years ago. Today, I became the first Black woman elected to represent Missouri in Congress. It’s 2020. I shouldn’t be the first, but I am honored to carry this responsibility. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 4, 2020

I will be the first woman to represent Missouri’s First District in its 173 year history. We’ve seen a 74% increase in women voters here since 2016. Representation matters. A system that works for everyone matters. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 4, 2020

I am the first nurse going to Congress from Missouri—in the middle of a pandemic. Nurses all across the country have risked their lives to save others. Working class people need representatives who look like them and who have experienced their struggles. I am that champion. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 4, 2020

To all the counted outs, the forgotten abouts, the marginalized, and the pushed asides. This is our moment. We came together to end a 52-year family dynasty. That's how we build the political revolution. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 4, 2020

There are also rumbles that Cori will be joining “The Squad” alongside Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

Cori teased her possible “The Squad” recruitment with a photo of herself and AOC captioned “Squad Up.”

Congrats Congresswoman Cori!